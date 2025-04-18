Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – April 18th

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, and CleanSpark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from activities related to bitcoin, such as mining, transaction processing, or other services within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. They offer investors a way to gain exposure to bitcoin’s market dynamics through traditional stock markets without needing to buy and manage the cryptocurrency directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 23,726,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,494,238. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88.

MARA (MARA)

MARA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 19,316,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,366,511. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,198,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,540,538. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $21.39.

