Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Downgraded by Stifel Canada to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2025

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTLGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $503.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.