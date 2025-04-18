Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 700 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $80,276.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,226.96. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $112.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.40. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.88 and a 1 year high of $166.74. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ABNB shares. HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $6,352,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 685,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,123,000 after purchasing an additional 197,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $2,272,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

