Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC owned 0.50% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000.

NYSEARCA:SPD opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

