MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Fund L.P. Forager Buys 4,658 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 4,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $70,289.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,702,353 shares in the company, valued at $25,688,506.77. The trade was a 0.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 17th, Fund L.P. Forager bought 11,172 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,741.04.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6,422.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

