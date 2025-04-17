Promising Leisure Stocks To Consider – April 14th

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, VICI Properties, NetEase, MGM Resorts International, Hyatt Hotels, and Pool are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks represent companies engaged in industries related to recreation, tourism, entertainment, and hospitality. They typically rely on discretionary consumer spending, meaning their performance is often tied to economic conditions and shifts in consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.47. 3,698,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.65. 3,075,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,981,197. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.16. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.78. 786,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,931. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $94.15.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.43. 1,943,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,848. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

H stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 421,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $102.43 and a twelve month high of $168.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $311.39. The stock had a trading volume of 83,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.07. Pool has a 1-year low of $284.28 and a 1-year high of $395.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

