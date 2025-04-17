DA Davidson Cuts Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $12.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69. Amplitude has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $14.88.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.27). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $78.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 286,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,795.20. This represents a 10.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amplitude by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amplitude by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

