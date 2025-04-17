Penny Stocks To Watch Today – April 17th

MSP Recovery, Adagio Medical, JetBlue Airways, Applied Digital, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices, often under $5 per share, and are usually found on over-the-counter (OTC) markets rather than major exchanges. Due to their low liquidity and high volatility, they are considered risky investments and can be more susceptible to price manipulation and market fluctuations compared to stocks of larger, established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Shares of MSP Recovery stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,034. The company has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. MSP Recovery has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Adagio Medical (ADGM)

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

NASDAQ:ADGM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. 107,654,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,832. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65. Adagio Medical has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 31,358,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,408,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.69. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.31.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,905,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,176,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $867.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.09. 48,953,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,815. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.59.

