Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3D Systems (DDD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) recently:

4/8/2025 – 3D Systems had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

4/4/2025 – 3D Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/28/2025 – 3D Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.75 to $5.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – 3D Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

3/27/2025 – 3D Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2025 – 3D Systems had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

3/18/2025 – 3D Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2025 – 3D Systems had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

2/19/2025 – 3D Systems had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

3D Systems Trading Down 3.7 %

DDD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.86. 3,547,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,413,915 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 535,287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,203,001 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

