Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Legacy Housing makes up 1.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned 1.96% of Legacy Housing worth $11,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47. The firm has a market cap of $581.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $29.31.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $54.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

