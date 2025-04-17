Fourthstone LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Fourthstone LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,922 shares during the quarter. Fourthstone LLC owned about 0.32% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,680,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 152,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,958 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.