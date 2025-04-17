Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of TechTarget at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 426,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 581,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 21,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

TechTarget Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TTGT opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 10.49, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.57 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $35.11.

About TechTarget

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.