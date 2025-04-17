Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,624,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,827 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,159,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group increased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

