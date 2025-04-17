Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:DOV opened at $161.87 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $143.04 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.88.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. On average, analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dover from $230.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.17.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

