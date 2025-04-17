Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$15.50.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHP.UN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.88.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHP.UN

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Performance

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.88. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a twelve month low of C$12.42 and a twelve month high of C$15.33.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.