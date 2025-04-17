Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $64.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

