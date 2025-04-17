Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bankshares

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2025

National Bankshares cut shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNFree Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.75.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on NXR.UN

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE NXR.UN opened at C$6.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.64. The firm has a market cap of C$470.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$51,934.40. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,925 shares of company stock worth $98,728. 32.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.