Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $322.54 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845,619 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Exxon Mobil worth $322,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $450.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

