Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W cut shares of Brunswick from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $43.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,632.43. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.