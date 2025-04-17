Barclays PLC Increases Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.31% of Veralto worth $77,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 294,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veralto by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $1,026,403.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,495,742.72. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $57,259.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

VLTO stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $83.87 and a one year high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

