Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.84.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $109.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of -497.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.85. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,545,250.75. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $326,648.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,973 shares of company stock worth $73,056,260. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 264,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

