Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Grows By 350.0%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of SVII stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $11.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

