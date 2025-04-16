Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Declares Dividend of $0.98

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9791 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 24.6% increase from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY remained flat at $22.96 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on BNCDY

About Banca Mediolanum

(Get Free Report)

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.