Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Declares Dividend of $0.98

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.9791 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a 24.6% increase from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY remained flat at $22.96 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $23.74.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

