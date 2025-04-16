Penny Stocks To Consider – April 14th

MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, and BigBear.ai are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced securities of small companies that trade at a fraction of the cost of more established stocks, often priced under $5 per share. Due to their small market capitalization and low liquidity, they tend to be highly volatile and risky investments, frequently attracting speculative trading and potential price manipulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFW traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 86,841,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,948. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. MSP Recovery has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

MSP Recovery stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,948. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. MSP Recovery has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIFW

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $2.68. 59,866,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,623,957. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Featured Articles