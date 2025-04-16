Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – April 13th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Charles River Laboratories International, Danaher, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies involved in research, development, and commercialization of products derived from biological sources, such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and innovative therapies. They tend to be volatile due to the high risks and costs associated with clinical trials, regulatory approvals, and the unpredictable success of new medical treatments or technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.90. 9,046,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,951,388. The stock has a market cap of $309.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $153.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.49.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.91. 2,656,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.56 and its 200 day moving average is $539.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $409.85 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86.

Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Shares of CRL stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,602,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.71 and a 200 day moving average of $177.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $7.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.75. 4,764,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,814. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.91. The company has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $8.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $484.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.84 and a 200-day moving average of $464.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $377.85 and a 12 month high of $519.88.

