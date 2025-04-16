Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,106,132,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $725,229,000 after buying an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,661,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,739,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 911,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,471,000 after acquiring an additional 265,559 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH opened at $568.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $626.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.00. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $488.45 and a 1-year high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Wolfe Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

