Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,440,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,083,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,867,000 after purchasing an additional 729,394 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after acquiring an additional 654,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,683,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $362,544,000 after acquiring an additional 529,471 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day moving average is $113.63. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $254,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,668. This represents a 78.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $1,775,594.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,309.20. This represents a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,901. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on NetApp from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.73.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

