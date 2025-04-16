ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.