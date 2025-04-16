Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $350.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total transaction of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
