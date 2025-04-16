Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 154,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,779,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a P/E ratio of 159.41 and a beta of 1.91.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
