Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 1.4% – Time to Buy?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 154,661 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,779,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.00 million, a P/E ratio of 159.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $355.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 805.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 396,666 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

