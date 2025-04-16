CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 2% – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $389.25 and last traded at $385.46. 1,048,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,994,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $377.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Raymond James cut CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.7 %

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $378.80 and a 200-day moving average of $356.24. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 billion, a PE ratio of 770.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,801 shares of company stock worth $44,134,002. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.