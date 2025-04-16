1607 Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ)

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,592 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,228 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.54% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 91,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 52,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 288,801 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.4%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

