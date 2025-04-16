1607 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 144,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,373,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,574 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 318,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,022,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,650 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,244 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

