Billington (LON:BILN) Issues Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%.

Billington Trading Down 2.9 %

LON BILN opened at GBX 340 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Billington has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.94). The firm has a market cap of £42.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

