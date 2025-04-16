Billington (LON:BILN) Issues Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Billington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%.
Billington Trading Down 2.9 %
LON BILN opened at GBX 340 ($4.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 461.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Billington has a 1-year low of GBX 340 ($4.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.94). The firm has a market cap of £42.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.
Billington Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Billington
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Uber’s Stock Could Soar on AV Growth and Tariff Resilience
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.