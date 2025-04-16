Complete Solaria (CSLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Complete Solaria (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Complete Solaria to post earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Complete Solaria Price Performance

CSLR opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Complete Solaria has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Complete Solaria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Complete Solaria Company Profile

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

