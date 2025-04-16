Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Riggs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $578.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $41.33.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

