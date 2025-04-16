XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vericel by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 26.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000.

Vericel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 26,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,217,381.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,662.66. This represents a 9.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,187.50. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $2,724,548. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

