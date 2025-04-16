Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.36.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UNM stock opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,751. This represents a 18.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $4,099,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,402,427.63. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

