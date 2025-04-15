WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.98. Approximately 2,063,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 973,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.57.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

