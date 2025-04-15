WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Shares Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.98. Approximately 2,063,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 973,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on WELL
WELL Health Technologies Stock Down 5.2 %
WELL Health Technologies Company Profile
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.