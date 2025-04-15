Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. 4,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

