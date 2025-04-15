Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $173.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $103.69 and a one year high of $236.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.16.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $231.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.88.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

