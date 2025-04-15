Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 19,476,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 77,774,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.13.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.
