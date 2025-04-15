Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Kunlun Energy Price Performance
KLYCY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kunlun Energy
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 2 Under-the-Radar Consumer Staples Stocks With Big Dividends
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- NATO Deal Sparks 4% Jump in Palantir Stock—What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.