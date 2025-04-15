Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

KLYCY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $11.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

