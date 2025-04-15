Stifel Nicolaus Lowers TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Price Target to $6.50

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 178.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of TTI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.34. 462,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $309.14 million, a PE ratio of 116.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. TETRA Technologies has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.12.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,259,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 239,052 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,734,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 462,213 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,697,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 64,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 414,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

