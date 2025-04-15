Chain Trading Up 122.1% Over Last 7 Days (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded up 122.1% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market cap of $670.30 million and $129.98 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,402,437,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,206,545,388 tokens. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official message board is blog.onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

