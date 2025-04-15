Edelcoin Price Down 3.8% This Week (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Edelcoin token can currently be bought for $4.02 or 0.00004720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Edelcoin has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and approximately $12,565.89 worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,569.75 or 1.00350768 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,428.71 or 1.00185359 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,648,126,976 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Edelcoin is 4.03309986 USD and is up 12.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $13,226.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

