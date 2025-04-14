Seeds Investor LLC Acquires 166 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 131,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $144.22 on Monday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day moving average of $157.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

