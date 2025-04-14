Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys New Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 109,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.14% of IDEX as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,947,654,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,219,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,620,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95,840 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,177,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $168.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Citigroup dropped their price target on IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.