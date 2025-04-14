Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

