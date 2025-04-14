Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.47 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,334 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 112,233.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuit by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,115,000 after purchasing an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,854,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,991,696,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $587.04 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.70 and a 200-day moving average of $617.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $722.00 to $642.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $713.56.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

